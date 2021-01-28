LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The stage will be set again at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts this fall.
Broadway in Louisville, the organization that brings several hit Broadway plays and musicals to the Kentucky Center, announced Thursday it has rescheduled all but two of this season's planned shows.
The 2021-22 season will begin this fall with the Broadway musical "Waitress," which is scheduled to take place Nov. 9-14. Other hit shows, including "Cats," "Mean Girls" and "Come From Away," are also planned to take place in 2022.
The Broadway hit "Hamilton," will take the stage June 9-19 in 2022, with "Anastasia" to follow Aug. 2-9, 2022.
Organizers are hopeful that that November time frame will allow time for most people to get the COVID-19 vaccine and feel comfortable coming back to the theatre.
"Navigating Broadway across the country is a difficult thing, because every city is interdependent on one another to be ready to go," PNC Broadway Louisville President Leslie Broecker said. "We are excited and can't hardly wait to be back in the Kentucky Center."
The Broadway show "To Kill a Mockingbird" is also being rescheduled for the upcoming season.
