LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Center for Performing Arts is excited to see thousands of guests back in seats this fall. One thing they'll need to bring?
A mask.
PNC Broadway in Louisville's 2021-22 season kicks off Nov. 9 with Waitress. The program also includes Cats, Come From Away, Mean Girls, Hamilton and Anastasia.
"All the shows that we had booked prior to the virus are coming back, and we're continuing to book even into 22 and 23," said Leslie Broecker, president of PNC Broadway in Louisville.
The performing arts center is ready for the show and ready to make a dramatic impact on the city.
"Downtown is so reliant on the cultural arts groups to bring business downtown, restaurants, everything like that," Broecker said. "In 2019, bringing in Broadway shows had a $62 million impact on our local economy. So we need it."
There will be health and safety precautions as people return to the theater. Backstage, everyone will be vaccinated, masks will be required for the audience, and there will be touchless ticketing and regular cleaning.
