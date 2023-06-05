LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Brohms are visiting Frazier History Museum for a special event on Tuesday evening.
A Family Affair at the Frazier: The Brohms is being held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the museum in downtown Louisville. Jeff Brohm, who was hired as the head coach for the Louisville football team last December, will be joined by his family at the event.
Jeff Brohm, Brian Brohm and Greg Brohm all grew up in Louisville and played college football for the Cardinals. Brian is now the offensive coordinator for the team, while Greg serves as chief of staff.
Parents Oscar and Donna Brohm are expected in attendance, along with Jeff and Greg, and their sister Kim.
Andy Treinen and Rachel Platt will moderate the discussion that will touch on Louisville football, coaching, rivalries, family and brotherhood.
