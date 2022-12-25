LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A broken water pipe wiped out most of a Louisville animal shelter's food supply on Christmas Day.
In a post on Facebook, No Kill Louisville says a water pipe above its pet food bank burst Sunday and destroyed pet food that was to go to more than 100 families.
Video posted on social media shows water soaking most of the food and supplies in the area, including bags of food stacked several feet high.
"We have lost almost all of our dry dog and cat food and much of our non-food resources and equipment," the post reads. "We have not yet managed to assess the extent of the loss, but we do know it to be extensive."
No Kill Louisville says its Pet Food Bank is scheduled to help 120 families on January 7, but now the food bank itself is "in dire need of assistance."
The shelter is asking for not only donations, like dry food or cat litter, but a place to store those donations for the time being.
No Kill Louisville says the best way to contact them is through Facebook messages.
