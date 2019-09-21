LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bike enthusiasts honored falling heroes over the weekend by riding more than 200 miles in just two days.
The Brotherhood Ride started and ended in Bardstown with the purpose of honoring fallen firefighters, police officers, EMS, corrections officers and K-9 officers killed in the line of duty in Kentucky.
At many stops, the riders were greeted by the family members of the fallen responders.
"It's very humbling to have some families of the fallen here," said rider Geoffrey McNulty. "It means a lot to us. It gives us purpose, reminds us what we are out here doing."
Kentucky is the fifth state to start Brotherhood ride. All riders are active or retired first responders or survivors of those who have died.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.