LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Brown-Forman Corporation announced a $1 million donation for COVID-19 response funds on Monday.
Brown-Forman CEO, Lawson Whiting, said in a statement, "As COVID-19 has spread throughout the world, we want to provide assistance to our communities in this time of great need."
The donation will benefit multiple organizations and agencies. Brown-Forman is joining forces with the Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation to support their COVID-19 Crisis Relief Fund and the United States Bartenders' Guild Foundation Emergency Assistance Program. The donation will also benefit the One Louisville COVID-19 Response Fund that provides assistance to households, business and community-based organizations impacted by the virus.
