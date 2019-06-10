LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville-based Brown-Forman Corp. said Monday it will buy the maker of Fords Gin, a premium London dry gin created in 2013 to cater to bartenders and cocktail mixing.
Brown-Forman did not disclose a purchase price for The 86 Company.
Co-founded by Simon Ford, the company also launched vodka, tequila and rum brands in 2013 but has since decided to jettison those spirits to focus on gin.
The purchase comes less than a week after Brown-Forman CEO Lawson Whiting said the liquor giant -- known for brown spirits such as Jack Daniel's Tennessee whiskey; Woodford Reserve bourbon; and tequila and scotch brands -- needs to get off "the sidelines" in the growing gin market.
“Fords Gin is a unique brand with terrific momentum in one of the fastest growing categories in spirits,” Whiting said in a press release Monday. “We look forward to building Fords Gin into another iconic brand in our portfolio.”
