LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville-based Brown-Forman is honoring the memory of an Indiana police officer who was killed in the line of duty.
Officer Rob Pitts with the Terre Haute Police Department died during a shootout with a murder suspect in May 2018, according to an article on Fox 59. His brother, Greg Pitts, recently shared pictures on Facebook of a special bottle of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey honoring the officer.
"For a company such as this to do something like this, I have no words," Greg Pitts wrote. "Jack Daniel’s dedicated eight men to work on this bottle. I was fortunate enough to be able to meet Kevin Sanders, himself … the Jack Daniel's barrel man. The guy that put his final approval on this bottle."
The bottle is engraved with Rob Pitts' name, badge number and his end of watch date.
In his Facebook post, Greg Pitts said he gave Sanders a "challenge" coin and bracelet with his brother's name on it as a thank you.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.