LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is still using virtual classrooms to connect with students, but several hundred of them are getting some in-person instruction for NTI.
Right now, about 2,400 students are reporting to learning hubs throughout Louisville, and one of them is located on Brown-Forman's main campus on Dixie Highway.
"It's like being at school, just more freedom," said Nykia Simons, a sophomore at Waggener High School. "Here, I'm up. I'm prepared. I'm more focused."
Monday through Thursday, students report to Brown-Forman's conference center, where substitute teachers and support staff provide the curriculum.
"If you need help with something, they'll check your grades. They'll check your to-do list," said Zaimir Ingram, an eighth-grader at Cameron Middle School.
Zaimir and Nykia said the learning hub has helped them learn and stay motivated.
"The reason why I am able to focus here is because of the teachers and volunteers," Nykia said. "Because when you need help right then and there, they are here to help you."
"I'm learning more stuff than I usually would," Zaimir added.
The learning hub that Zaimir and Nykia are attending is the result of a partnership between Brown-Forman and two neighborhood nonprofits.
"It was a natural partnership to come together and help our kids get the education they need right now," said Shawn Gardner, chief executive officer of 2NOT1, a grass-roots organization that helps bridge gaps between people who are co-parenting.
The organization has worked to mend thousands of volatile relationships between custodial and non-custodial parents. Gardner said the mission is to promote the safety and wellbeing of children by implementing strategies to keep fathers involved and families together.
"For the kids who are interested in school, then everything is great," Gardner said. "For the kids who are not interested in school, one of the things we do well between both organizations is find ways to motivate them to do well in school. So, one, we have a point system where they can earn prizes. And we also do a point system where they can earn trips.
"We heard from parents and students reaching out to us for help, just asking if there was any type of services, we were offering to support students."
In addition to providing the space and volunteers, Brown-Forman is also providing a healthy breakfast, lunch and snacks.
"Here at Brown-Forman, they always offer to take these meals home. They can take as many snacks as they want home," said Keishanna Moore, program director at St. George's Scholar Institute in the California neighborhood. "They always make sure that they have extra food for the kids, and they feed them great."
There are 68 learning hubs throughout the city. Brown-Forman is prepared to host the students until the end of the school year, if needed. Both Moore and Gardner believe parents will continue to use the learning hub as long as schools are closed.
"I think COVID helped a lot of parents to see the challenges associated with teachers teaching their kids in the classroom," Gardner said.
For more information on 2NOT1 and St. George's Scholar Institute, click the links below:
