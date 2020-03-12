LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Due to concerns regarding the novel coronavirus outbreak, Brown-Forman will temporarily suspend tours at its Kentucky and Tennessee visitor locations.
The Kentucky suspension takes affect Sunday, March 15, and the Tennessee closure beginning Monday, March 16, according to a news release. The impacted distilleries include Woodford Reserve, Old Forester and Jack Daniel's.
"These closures will remain in place until the health emergency subsides," the company said in a statement. "All tickets previously purchased during this time are refundable. We appreciate the understanding of all those who are impacted and encourage all to put their health and safety first."
Production will continue at the locations, said Brown-Forman said, which lowered its forecast for sales growth and profits March 4, in part because of "unpredictability and uncertainty" surrounding COVID-19.
Also Thursday, the Kentucky Distillers’ Association Board of Directors strongly recommended that "members take all necessary precautions to protect the safety of guests and staff on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail tour from the coronavirus outbreak."
Maker's Mark also closed its Loretto, Kentucky, distillery to the public beginning Monday, according to a statement from the company.
