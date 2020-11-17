LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a person trying to break up a fight ended up in the hospital on a ventilator.
Lok Gurung is charged with first-degree assault.
Police say he got into a fight Monday with another person on Winter Park Drive. That's in a subdivision near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Breckenridge Lane.
According to an arrest report, when another person tried to stop the fight, Gurung hit that person and that victim collapsed.
Officers said the victim didn't have a pulse when they arrived, but EMS responders were able to revive him or her.
The victim was taken to the hospital and placed on a ventilator. Their current condition is not known.
Gurung was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.