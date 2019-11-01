FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) – The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety has started a new "Buckle Up, Phones Down" campaign in order to encourage safer driving practices. The department hopes to bring awareness to the fact that more people in Kentucky are dying in traffic accidents.
The department launched videos, radio spots, digital advertisements and a new website to remind everyone how critical it is to wear a seat belt and avoid distractions while driving.
"Obviously, one fatal crash is too many," said Jason Siwula, the acting executive for the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety. "Keep your mind on the road, your eyes on the road and your hands on the wheel."
According to KOHS, highway fatalities declined in Kentucky in 2018. As of Friday, however, there have been 619 fatal accidents in 2019, which is more than the state had at this point last year.
Historically, people were not wearing seat belts in half of all deadly accidents.
"Unfortunately, hundreds of peoples' lives have been impacted this year — and the lives of their families and their loved ones — by not wearing seat belts,” Siwula said.
KOHS is also encouraging drivers to put their phones down while driving. Distracted driving has been a contributing factor in more than 220 fatal accidents in 2019.
"It’s very rare to go on a trip of any length and not see someone with a phone in their hand and being distracted by it or something else in their vehicle," Siwula said.
The statistics are frustrating, department leaders said, because the accidents are preventable.
"It is the law to wear your safety belt or be restrained," Siwula said. "We’re always encouraging folks to make sure they’re buckled up on every trip, every time. Because that’s the easiest way that you can protect yourself."
The Buckle Up, Phones Down campaign will continue through Thanksgiving and then start up again in 2020.
