LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The latest effect of the city of Louisville's budget crisis could have you itching this summer.
Mosquito control is being reduced.
A budget of more than $19 million was presented to the Metro Council Budget Committee on Monday afternoon. Dr. Sarah Moyer, Director of Metro Public Health and Wellness, said it's a 10% decrease in funding.
"Every dollar is really important in improving health in the community," Moyer said.
She said the proposed budget equates to about $11.50 for every person in Jefferson County.
"Other communities across the state of Kentucky average about $20, so we're spending about half as the rest of the state," she said.
Because of the budget shortfall, which is a result of state pension obligations, Moyer said the health department will have to cut about nine positions, restaurant inspections will be delayed, and mosquito control will be reduced.
"We cut back on a lot of supplies for mosquito control this year," she said.
But it will still do surveillance to find where diseases like West Nile and Zika could be located in the community. If diseases are found, the department will have to rely more on private partners to get those areas treated. Last year, West Nile was found in three Louisville zip codes.
Moyer said the cuts are forcing them to be reactive rather than proactive.
"Public health's business is that proactive work so you don't have to have a big response to an emergency," she said.
The cuts could have been to services like Flu and hepatitis A vaccines, as well as the syringe exchange program and specialty clinic.
"Every cut that we're talking about has a cost. I'm glad some of the more dramatic potential cuts didn't happen this year," Councilman Bill Hollander said. "But those are potentials for next year, so that's also what we have to be thinking about down the road. I think they've done the best job they can with the limited funds that's available."
Another invisible issue with the cuts, according to Moyer, is not being prepared for any sort of disaster.
"If we have a hep A outbreak next year, we're not going to be in the same place we were in two years ago," she said. "So just every day gets harder and harder with less staff to do the same amount of work, if not more."
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.