FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers convened Tuesday to begin a 60-day session that will be dominated by work on a new two-year state budget.
The House and Senate gaveled in at midday with a flurry of bill introductions highlighting the opening day.
The House begins by paying tribute and asking prayer for Majority Floor Leader @BamCarney who is in the hospital with a serious illness. pic.twitter.com/44mMh99bQm— Lawrence Smith (@LASmithReports) January 7, 2020
This year’s session will stretch into mid-April. Republicans hold supermajorities in both chambers, but there’s a new political dynamic with Democrat Andy Beshear now in the governor’s office.
Since his election last year, Beshear has emphasized the importance of bipartisan cooperation and the need to avoid bitter fights when disagreements arise. The new governor lists education, health care, pensions and jobs offering better wages as his top priorities.
The House convened amid the absence of a key leader — Majority Floor Leader John “Bam” Carney.
House members paused for a moment of silence for the popular Campbellsville Republican, who has been critically ill with pancreatitis. The floor leader manages legislation during debates on the House floor and helps plan the daily legislative agenda.
House Speaker Pro Tem David Meade told colleagues Carney won’t return to the Capitol “for some time.” Meade acknowledged the bipartisan outpouring of support for Carney and said it shows that political differences “don’t define us.”
“I ask that you continue to have him in your thoughts and your prayers, as well as his family, as he goes down that path to recovery," Meade said.
Carney has shown improvement in recent days but remains “very sick," his brother told the Lexington Herald-Leader.
The opening day of the 2020 session marked the start of a new era for House Democrats. Rep. Joni Jenkins began her tenure as the top-ranking leader for the chamber's Democrats. She succeeds Rocky Adkins as the House minority floor leader. Adkins ended his decadeslong House career recently when he accepted the job as senior adviser to Beshear.
The new governor and lawmakers will confront considerable spending pressures amid projections for only modest revenue growth in the coming years. Big-ticket costs for public pension systems, health care and corrections will complicate their work. Beshear will submit his spending plan in late January.
Bills to legalize medical marijuana and sports betting will come up again this year.
Beshear predicted Monday that prison reforms also will generate considerable discussion during the legislative session. The governor said the state’s rising corrections costs are unsustainable.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. The Associated Press contributed to this story. All Rights Reserved.