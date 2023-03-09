LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bridge carrying Buechel Bypass over a set of railroad tracks is set to close starting Friday night until Sunday evening.
The bridge will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday until 9 p.m. Sunday to continue repairs that began after an inspection in February 2021.
There will be signs in the area to direct drivers to Hikes Lane, Shepherdsville Road, Buechel Bank Road and Progress Boulevard for detours.
The date and duration of the repairs may be adjusted if there is inclement weather.
