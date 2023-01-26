LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bridge carrying Buechel Bypass over a set of railroad tracks is set to close for approximately 24 hours starting at 7 a.m. Saturday morning.
It's scheduled to reopen by 7 a.m. Sunday.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the bridge near Hikes Point has been deteriorating over the years, and construction crews will be making repairs.
During the closure drivers will be directed to take Hikes Lane to Shepherdsville Road, Buechel Bank Road and then Progress Boulevard. Once bridge reopens, the closure of a southbound lane, northbound lane and the northbound off-ramp to Progress Way will be again be in effect. One lane of traffic on the bridge will remain open in both directions.
The bridge has been closed several times for repairs following a February 2021 inspection that found deterioration on one of the bridge’s pier caps.
Repairs were initially delayed as KYTC and the contractor sought approval from the Norfolk Southern Railroad to work on the bridge section over the tracks.
All repairs are expected to be finished sometime in the spring of 2023. The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.
