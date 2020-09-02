LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Members of a local fire department are sporting a new uniform item to help remind people of ways to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Buechel Fire and EMS on Wednesday debuted new shirts that encourage masking up while in public, washing up for at least 20 seconds, keeping up with current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and keeping at least 6 feet of space between one another.
Department officials hope the shirts will be a good conversation starter when first responders are out in the community.
"Often times, people can forget — just like when you're going into the store and you're like, 'Oops, I forgot my mask' so you gotta turn back around and get your mask," said Jordan Yuodis, a spokesman for the department. "Hopefully, when they see these — see this print on the back of our shirts — it reminds them, 'Oh, I need to get my mask on; I need to stay 6 feet apart; and I need to properly socially distance.'"
Buechel Fire and EMS borrowed the idea from a department in Shreveport, Louisiana.
