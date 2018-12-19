LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Buechel Fire Department launched an effort last month to donate pro-grade gear to keep the homeless warm this winter.
Since then, the company said there's been a huge response.
On Wednesday afternoon, members of the Buechel Fire Department were out on the streets, but this particular call did not require ladders or engines; just coats for the homeless, caught out in the cold, and some kindness and compassion.
Chief Adam Jones said the community response to the initial story has been tremendous.
"Once your story aired, and we got some emails out, we got responses from throughout the state," he said.
The Buechel Fire Department asked fire departments across the commonwealth to donate old jackets and pants. The pro-grade gear must be retired from service after 10 years. It's made with special liners inside to keep body heat in and protect whoever is wearing it from the elements.
The donation is not fancy, but it is effective and seems much appreciated. Experts say Louisville's homeless population is around 1,500, and as many as 300 sleep on the street each night.
The city has lost lives in the cold.
That means the bulk of this donation is going to the Coalition to the Homeless. Advocates will take them into the trenches where they're needed most.
"We do most of our outreach directly in the camps and in the streets," said Carey Addison of Family Health Centers. "We go out almost every morning, so we will probably have to when go out for distribution in the morning."
One-hundred-and-seventy-five pieces of gear went out to the streets and the Coalition for the Homeless on Wednesday. The goal was originally 100 pieces of gear, and there is much more to come, with boxes and bogs filled with gear from across the commonwealth still needing to be distributed.
"At this point, the ball is rolling, and I don't see it stopping," Jones said.
There's a quiet giver in this story: A Louisville company called Fire Department Service and Supply added buttons and zippers to all the jacket and pants sets to turn them from liners to outer-wear for free.
