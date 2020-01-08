LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An app used by ambulance crews could help save the lives of children.
Buechel Fire-EMS is training on the "Hand Tevy" program that was rolled out this week. The app is installed on iPads in ambulances to give paramedics info about dosage and interactions of pharmaceutical drugs for pediatric patients.
The app is designed to save time when paramedics respond to a call, and that time could save a life. It will soon be installed on all Buechel Fire-EMS smartphones and tablets.
The app allows first responders to click on a child's age and weight, and it details exactly what dosage the child will need of any medication. And it's even customized to the medications used by the department. Until last week, those calculations had to be done by hand or with a phone calculator.
Paramedic Abbey Bailey says the app helps eliminate split second questioning. "This app helps us at the end of that to know that we did everything we could and to be able to look those parents in the eye and tell them, you know we hope for the best outcome, that we were able to do everything we could."
The "Hand Tevy" app is designed with pediatric patients in mind, but it will also be used on adults.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.