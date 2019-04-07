PEWEE VALLEY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friends, family, and the community came together to honor a local firefighter as he was laid to rest Sunday.
Joe Dosker's SUV crashed into the back of a semi on Buechel Bank Road Tuesday. He was killed and investigators have not said what caused the crash.
"Saying goodbye to Joe is tough," Buechel Fire-EMS Chief Adam Jones said. "We've been dealing with it all week."
Dosker was 29 and dedicated his life to service. A Marine with tours of duty in the Middle East -- he returned home to continue helping others. He worked as an EMT with AMR and as a volunteer firefighter with Buechel Fire-EMS.
"He touched a lot of people's lives," Jones said. "And so anytime you have that, you're going to have a void. Not just in our hearts but also in the community itself."
A packed church parking lot Sunday as friends, family, and first responders said goodbye. Those who loved Dosker are working through a deep loss and hoping to find peace.
"It's obviously a tragic thing to deal with and a tragic thing to get through, but they seem to be holding together well so far and hopefully today they'll be able to get some piece today with this ceremony," Jones said.
Those who knew Dosker say he was always smiling, cracking jokes, and could make anyone laugh.
