LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Buechel volunteer firefighter who died after crashing into the back of a semi truck will be remembered this weekend.
Police say 29-year-old Joe Dosker was behind the wheel of an SUV when it crashed into the back of the semi on Buechel Bank Road, near GE's Appliance Park on April 2. Officials don't know what led to the crash.
Visitation will be at Pearson Funeral Home on Breckenridge Lane, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 6. Services will be held Sunday, April 7 at St. James Episcopal Church on LaGrange Road in Pewee Valley.
In addition to serving as a volunteer firefighter, loved ones say Dosker was also an EMT with American Medical Response in Louisville, a Marine who served two tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan, and a friend.
