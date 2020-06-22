LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two more distilleries in Kentucky plan to reopen to the public next month with several safety protocols in place.
Buffalo Trace Distillery and Barton 1972 Distillery will reopen to the public on July 1.
Both distilleries are requiring the public to buy tickets in advance for tours and tastings in order to limit crowd sizes. All guests will be required to wear face masks throughout their visit and have their temperature taken upon arrival.
Guests will be required to provide their information for contact tracing purposes when they arrive at both distilleries.
Buffalo Trace is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday though Saturday. Barton 1972 will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
