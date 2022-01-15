LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Homeowners with projects on their to-do list have a one-stop-shop opportunity this weekend.
The Louisville Build Renovate and Landscape Expo runs through the weekend at the Kentucky International Convention Center.
People stopping by could meet vendors specializing in everything from furniture and flooring to pest control.
For businesses, it's a great opportunity to meet new customers. Particularly in a time when people seem to be focusing on homes more than ever.
"I know there are a lot of new homes being built which is kind of odd, You know the markets kind of weird right now, but you know there are a lot of new homes being built. There are a lot of renovations happening," said James Edrington, an installer with Schrock's Country Kitchens.
"With spending more time at home, and more time with your kids, and also just readjusting your life priorities - people have definitely been spending more money in their house as they're spending more time in their house," said Kristen Butler, co-owner of Mosquito Authority.
The expo will have it's final day Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tickets are $4 for adults, ages 17 and under can get in free.
