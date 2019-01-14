LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville building full of history that was once a beloved restaurant is getting ready to go on the auction block.
The former Jessie's Family Restaurant on Dixie Highway is being sold.
The restaurant was known for dishing up diner food from 1974 to 2002.
A new owner took over and started Good Ole Jessie's Dixie Diner in 2014, but it closed two years later.
Now the building and a home right behind it are being sold.
Most of the restaurant equipment is still in place.
The auction takes place on Saturday, Feb. 16, at noon at the restaurant.
