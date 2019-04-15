CROTHERSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- What was supposed to be a quiet evening for a southern Indiana family turned terrifying after a bullet was shot into their house.
Donna Gay’s son was sitting at the computer Friday night when the bullet went through the monitor and through three walls before stopping in a fourth wall.
“It missed my son’s head by inches,” said Gay, who had just left the home with her 4-year old granddaughter around 8:30 p.m. Based on the trajectory, the bullet came from south of the home at least a quarter mile away.
Crothersville Police believe the 2.5-inch long bullet was from a high-powered rifle, the result of a careless shooter with a lack of common sense.
Being out in the country along S. County Road 975, hearing gunshots is a common thing, but police say target practice must be done carefully.
"[Gun owners] need to have a proper backstop," Crothersville Police Chief Matt Browning said. "They have to have a target they are actually shooting at and something to stop that bullet. If not. this incident could happen a lot."
Charges for the shooter could include criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon just for starters.
Gay said she's thankful no one was in the living room at the time the bullet tore through the wall, a place her granddaughter plays every Friday night.
“This is 100 percent someone careless with a high-powered rifle who didn’t know what they were doing or what the results of their actions did,” Gay said.
Police are still looking for the person who pulled the trigger and ask anyone one with information to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (812)-358-2141.
