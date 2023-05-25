LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullets were found inside Bates Elementary School on Wednesday.
Principal Alecia Dunn sent a message to parents saying a student discovered two bullets in a toilet in a boys restroom.
"The student immediately told me what he had seen. I recovered the bullets and followed our protocols by calling JCPS Police," Dunn wrote.
The principal said she requested that police bring a canine unit to search students' backpacks and the rest of the building for any weapon. Nothing was found.
"Please remind your student to do as the young man did today - follow the 'see something, say something' rule whenever they see or hear something that might be a threat to the safety of our school, students or staff," Dunn wrote.
Here's a copy of the message sent home to families:
May 24, 2023
Dear Bates Elementary Families,
I always want to let you know what's happening at Bates and with your child's education. Clear, accurate communication can help alleviate rumors and answer questions about incidents that occur at our school.
Today, one of our students discovered two bullets in a toilet in a boys restroom. The student immediately told me what he had seen. I recovered the bullets and followed our protocols by calling JCPS Police. I requested the police bring a canine unit to search students' backpacks and the rest of the building for any weapon. None was found.
The students likely saw the police and canine unit in our building and may ask questions about it. That's why I wanted you to have this accurate information.
Please remind your student to do as the young man did today - follow the "see something, say something" rule whenever they see or hear something that might be a threat to the safety of our school, students or staff.
Bates Elementary is a wonderful, caring, safe learning environment for your child. With your help and the assistance of your child, we can keep it that way.
If you have any questions, feel free to contact me at 485-8208.
Sincerely,
Alecia Dunn, Principal
