LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt County is adding a second warehouse to store doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Judge-Executive Jerry Summers says the second location on Omega Parkway in Shepherdsville is scheduled to open in January.
The first vaccine warehouse, located at the corner of Kentucky 61 and Kentucky 245, is called the Bourbon Logistics Center. Summers says both warehouses will be used to store Pfizer's version of the vaccine.
McKesson, a global health care company, is hiring 1,200 warehouse workers to help with distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. Summers says the Bullitt County facilities will distribute doses to the entire East Coast.
