SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bullitt County auto shop owner is now suing the former sheriff.
Glen's Auto Shop owner Glen Fleming filed the lawsuit saying his reputation and business have suffered since he was falsely accused in a federal drug raid in 2017.
The lawsuit is against former Bullitt County Sheriff Donnie Tinnell and two deputies. The raid of the shop turned up a jar of marijuana, but all five men denied it was theirs.
Fleming was selling his business at the time and was arrested, along with 4 others, but all charges were later dismissed. He's now asking for a trial and to be compensated for damages.
Tinnell and the two deputies couldn't be reached for comment.
