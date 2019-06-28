Bullitt County boy donates $1,000 from lemonade stand to help police buy teddy bears for kids

HILLVIEW, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bullitt County boy raised almost $1,000 at his lemonade stand, but instead of keeping the cash, he gave it all to the police.
Earlier this year, 6-year-old Oliver Witherington saw a picture of Hillview Officer Christopher Seda handing out stuffed animals and wanted to help. So he decided to start a lemonade stand, raised almost $1,000 and donated all of the money to Hillview Police. The officers then went and bought hundreds of teddy bears in Oliver's honor to comfort other kids who need help.
"If it's a domestic violence situation, if it's a bad car accident, if they've witnessed something traumatic like a fight," Hillview Police Chief Bill Mahoney said. "If a child is upset, it upsets the officer, because we're humans, too."
Now, every officer can keep a bag of stuffed animals on hand after the department received a massive delivery on Friday from Oliver.
"Ollie is a very unique young man who has a lot of drive to want to help other kids in the community," Mahoney said. "The bear has a little badge on it, and it has the name Ollie on there. We thought it was very fitting since he was the one to do all the work to make this happen."
The first-grader also inspired others to get involved. When neighbors got word he was raising money for teddy bears, bags of donations started pouring in.
Officers said having the stuffed bears on hand will make some of the toughest calls a little easier.
"To have something as simple as a teddy bear to hand (to kids) and make them feel better makes us feel really good," Mahoney said.
