MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Michelle Crenshaw was on her usual after-school pick-up route at Eastside Middle School last week when a student on the bus slumped forward and stopped breathing.
It was a life-or-death situation for the Mt. Washington bus driver.
“I looked in my rear view mirror, and I knew I was in trouble,” Crenshaw said Wednesday.
While on the bus, 12-year-old Zoe Thomas suffered an aneurysm near her heart. Crenshaw got up to help her and didn’t feel a pulse. With the help of Assistant Principal Kyle Buege, she immediately started CPR.
“We laid her down in the bus aisle, and he began the first couple rounds of CPR," Crenshaw said. "Then I took over."
A teacher helped the 50 students off the bus during the incident.
Zoe had turned blue and appeared lifeless. After three minutes of CPR, she started breathing again. She was rushed to the hospital and into intensive care.
“The prayers started immediately," Buege said. "I did not know how hard I could pray until I was in that position."
Crenshaw and the staff’s quick thinking is believed to be what helped Zoe beat the odds from a type of aneurysm that is usually fatal. She now has a mission to see that all of her colleagues are trained in CPR and know what to do in an emergency.
“Especially now, I really want to push for all bus drivers — for it to become a state mandatory thing,” Crenshaw said.
Since Thursday, she has visited Zoe in the hospital and both know the bond they now have.
“She said, 'Thank you. You saved me,'" Crenshaw said as she wiped away tears. "She will forever be a part of me, and I will forever be a part of her life."
Zoe will remain in the hospital for several days for observation and is expected to make a full recovery.
