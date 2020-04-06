SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the importance of social distancing increases, so is the demand for masks. But those who make them are finding it harder to do so.
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended Americans where masks in public – especially to grocery stores - though it is not a requirement.
Ruth Taylor at Ruth’s creations in Shepherdsville makes dozens of cloth masks a day. Yards of cloth material are cut into 9-by-7-inch squares with a non-woven interface between the pieces acting like a filter.
“Something is better than nothing,” said Taylor. “I am up here 14 … one day I was up here for 18 hours just sitting here making masks.”
Taylor has been making dozens of masks a day, many for first responders, families, and healthcare workers. She charges $6 each and often takes orders for 20 or more at a time.
“They just ask me ‘what is the turnaround time? How soon can I get them,’” Taylor said.
Shelves at the Walmart in Shepherdsville were nearly empty over the weekend as people bought up as many supplies as they could.
Taylor said elastic to hold the mask onto the face is one of the hardest materials to find. She had to buy fitted bed sheets in order to get any type of elastic.
To combat the shortage of materials, craft retailer Michaels donated a million-dollars worth of fabric for organizations to make masks.
Doctors say it’s important to wash your hands before and after you take off a mask to prevent it from being contaminated. Most cloth masks and can hand-washed and put in the dryer.
“If it was up to me I would have something on my face that is going to prevent me from coughing and getting my stuff over anybody else,” Taylor said.
Learn how to make your cloth mask from the video below:
