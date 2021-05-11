SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a familiar feeling in the air for employees working together at Cruise Customs.
"When it was game time, we were ready," owner Chris Cruise said.
They're veterans that are now co-workers. They each know the noise and action of serving in the military can be hard to shut off.
"We lose that sense of purpose sometimes when we leave the military," said Trace Chesser, CEO of USA Cares.
The workshop at Cruise Customs can offer some comfort.
"It's just so therapeutic," said Elder, a veteran.
Employees there can understand and talk about where they've been and the struggles they still face while designing the flag they fought for out of old bourbon barrels. The hope is each wooden creation can be bought and gifted to veterans and others, showing appreciation and patriotism.
All this month, 15% of all sales from Cruise Customs will be donated to USA Cares to help veterans and military families needing emergency aid.
"I think that's what veterans of today are doing to not only give back, but to help each other," Cruise said.
Cruise and his employees know once you put on that uniform, you're bonded with others that do the same for life.
