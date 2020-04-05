BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Maryville Baptist Church is still holding in-person church services Sunday despite the governor's order that banned mass gatherings.
Maryville Baptist Church has stated on its website that Sunday school is scheduled at 10 a.m. with church service at 11 a.m. The church also plans to hold a youth led service Sunday night and morning worship on Easter Sunday. The church's Facebook page also shows choir members not social distancing.
WDRB has a crew outside of the church. Two greeters are reportedly at the door as members, adults and kids, enter inside. Some are also shaking hands.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear issued the order on March 19 that banned all mass gatherings to help ensure social distancing.
On Friday, Gov. Beshear also reiterated the need for churches and other houses of worship to forego holding in-person services, following reports that some intended to continue hosting congregations.
“If you are still holding mass gatherings, church or otherwise, you are spreading the coronavirus and you are likely causing the death of Kentuckians. It’s that clear,” he said. “My church is incredibly important to me. My faith is incredibly important to me. It’s an important part of our families’ lives. We care about each other in this state, and our faith guides us and gives us the wisdom to do the right thing to protect each other.”
Kentucky is reporting 917 coronavirus cases. At least 40 people have died.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020. WDRB News. All rights reserved.