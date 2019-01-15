Bullitt County EMS walks back new policy after cancer patient's death

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It took 27 minutes for a Bullitt County paramedic to reach Ray Hodge as the terminally ill lung cancer patient vomited blood.
Whistle blowers within Bullitt County EMS said Hodge's death may have been prevented and blamed a new policy for a delay in treatment. As quickly as that policy was implemented on Jan. 7, it came under scrutiny and one week later has been reversed.
"We're going to have to rely on chase cars, fly cars, whatever you want to call them," Bullitt County Emergency Medical Services Director Kenny Hardin said after Tuesday's Fiscal Court meeting.
Chase cars allow paramedics stationed throughout the county to meet basic EMTs in ambulances at the more critical scenes. The difference maters in terms of care. Paramedics are more highly trained and can do more sophisticated procedures than EMTs.
Hardin suspended chase cars on his first day on the job, saying the paramedics in them weren't going out on enough runs.
"Certainly, our intent was to take some of the subjectivity out of it," Hardin said.
One day after the new policy took effect, the result critics feared played out in real life when Ray Hodge's wife Shonda called 911. A paramedic who'd previously been in a chase car was now assigned to an ambulance, but his ambulance didn't get the call to respond to Hodge's home. When EMTs arrived, they radioed back for help. Hodge needed the advanced training of a paramedic to perform an emergency procedure that would help him breathe. The same paramedic who'd watched the EMTs leave rushed to meet their ambulance on the side of the road near I-65 en route to the hospital. Bullitt County dispatch records say it was 27 minutes from the time Shonda Hodge first called 911 to when a paramedic reached her husband on Jan. 8.
"It was too late for Ray, but we're all here to make sure this doesn't happen to anyone else in the county," Shonda Hodge said after Tuesday's fiscal court meeting.
One by one, community members lined up with hugs and words of encouragement and support. Magistrates offered condolences, apologies and promises to do better.
"It's unfortunate that the loss of a loved one in your family created such awareness that this community desperately needs," Magistrate Shaun Logsdon said.
"There's changes coming in EMS. So sorry for your loss," Magistrate Joe Laswell added.
Judge Executive Jerry Summers said only one chase car has been reactivated for normal shifts, but two will be put in place during emergencies like last weekend's snow storm. Tuesday was Summers first meeting as the county's top leader. While offering condolences to Shonda Hodge, he said he inherited the problems with EMS and that fixing them is his top priority.
Chase cars were born out of the county's lack of first responders. There's only five full-time paramedics on staff in Bullitt County EMS and about 20 part-time. Hardin announced the hiring of another part-timer at Tuesday's meeting, but that's still not enough paramedics to put one on every ambulance during every shift. In some shifts, there's only one paramedic on duty.
Jerry Maze, one of those few medics, presented magistrates with a letter Tuesday in which he outlined a paramedic's job, issues with low pay and reasons many of his colleagues have chosen to work in neighboring communities.
"To the community, I want to say we are here for you," Maze said. "We are always here for you. I've worked here for 16 years, and as long as I have an opportunity, I will work here, and I will serve you the best that I can."
Both Summers and Hardin agreed reinstating chase cars is a stop gap. Ultimately, their 120-day goal is to have a paramedic for every ambulance.
"It is too late for Ray," Shonda Hodge said. "I hope it makes a difference."
