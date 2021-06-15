SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It’s one of Bullitt County’s first big events since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the county fair is running into some difficulty finding vendors.
The Bullitt County Fair started on Monday with only four vendors. Typically, there are 10.
"This is a small fair, but it's a good fair," said Joseph Williams, who has set up a T-shirt stand at the fair for the past nine years but switched to kettle corn for 2021. "Yesterday, we sold out of Kettle Corn three different times.
"I got into Kettle Corn because of the pandemic," he added. "I went out and got the kettle corn because some fairs didn't allow merchandise, so I had to get in with the food."
Williams doesn’t have a lot of competition this year. Two-thirds of the food and retail vendors either didn’t sign up or didn't show up.
"I have no idea what happened to the others," Fair Board president Jimmy Anderson said. "They didn't call; they didn't call the office; they didn't send applications, so they're just hanging out there somewhere. I think a lot of people that had those kind of businesses got hit pretty hard this last year with no work and they're just still not back yet."
Others like Kellan Buckman, however, are working the fair for the first time — and said they are glad they're doing it. Less competition means more money for those who showed up.
"I figure this would just be a great year to get started with it, cause we'll have plenty of people going through and trying to actually get out and about and do something," Buckman said.
The fair runs through Sunday, and more than 20,000 people are expected to attend. They have fewer options for vendors, but the ones who spoke with WDRB News on Tuesday said they are willing to wait for the ones that showed up.
"I made it through, and a lot of people made it through, so we keep on going," Williams said. "That is all we can do, you know — just keep on going."
