SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt County first responders are hoping to solve a big problem with a simple solution.
Some emergency responders say there are houses that either don't have a street number displayed or not displayed prominently. Either way, they say it hinders response times in emergency situations.
"One of the bad things that we have in our district is you'll have a road have four or five mailboxes at the end of the road, and then they don't have house numbers, and we don't know where we're going," Southeast Bullitt Fire Chief Erik Butler said.
Thanks to a state grant, the Bullitt County Emergency Management Agency is offering free street number signs for residents that need them. A person simply needs to give their local fire department their name, address and phone number. Firefighters will even install them if necessary.
"I got with some of the fire department personnel and some of our personnel and sat down to try and figure out the best way to spend this money," Bullitt EMA Director Kenny Hardin said.
Southeast Bullitt, Zoneton, Mt. Washington and Lebanon Junction are all participating.
The signage is free of charge.
The plan is to have the first round of signs out by the end of September.
