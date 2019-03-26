SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bullitt County Economic Development Authority is hosting a job fair Wednesday in Shepherdsville.
Several companies in the county have "now hiring" signs plastered outside their buildings. The BCEDA’s executive director said it’s part of a positive job trend over the last ten years in the county.
“We are a growing county in employment,” John Snider said. “So consequently, we have jobs occurring all the time.”
The BCEDA hosts a couple job expos every year. Wednesday’s job fair will be from noon to 5 p.m. at the Shepherdsville government center’s gymnasium on Conestoga Parkway. Snider said there will be representatives from a 14 different companies on hand to provide applications, conduct interviews and potentially hire applicants on the spot.
He said many of the jobs available at the expo are open because people are getting promoted within their current companies. And there’s something else working in Bullitt County’s favor:
“Salary levels have jumped here tremendously,” Snider said. “When you had Amazon starting at $15 per hour a few months ago, that really had an effect on the job growth factor.”
Some of the employers to be at the fair include: Preferred Staffing, Portwest, UPS, Best Buy/GeekSquad, LSC, ProLogistix, Tower International, Fort Dearborn, Radial, Ticket to Ride, Santa Rosa, New Flyer, KentuckianaWorks and The Job Center Staffing.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.