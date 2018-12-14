BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- The name of inmate who was allegedly punched inside the Bullitt County jail has been released.
The fight, which left three jail employees suspended, involved inmate Zachary Foster last month. Sgt. Thomas Stotman is accused of punching Foster.
Foster's attorneys said they're planing to file a lawsuit against the jail. Records show Foster is charged with public intoxication and a drug charge.
Stotman was suspended without pay for one week. Capt. Haskel Farmer and Deputy Ricky Simmons were suspended for three days for how they handled the situation and for not reporting it.
An internal investigation continues.
