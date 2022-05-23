Mt. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents in Bullitt County will see a decrease in insurance tax beginning in June.
The insurance premium tax surcharge hiked to 10% two years ago to help the county handle some financial issues. Now, that rate will drop back down to 5%.
"What we've been able to do over the last couple of years with that insurance premium surcharge tax is pay off $26 million in debt," said Bullitt County District 2 Magistrate Shawn Logsdon.
Logsdon is the only magistrate still in office that originally voted on the surcharge rate hike.
He admitted that he voted no initially — but is glad that it went through.
"I'm not a fan of raising taxes by any means, but what has been able to be accomplished over the last several years has been amazing," Logsdon said. "In hindsight, it's something I would've supported because of what we've been able to do as a fiscal court."
According to county officials, Bullitt County is debt free after paying off about $26 million with the insurance premium tax surcharge revenue.
Officials said that money can now be distributed in places it can better serve.
"The county has been able to put money in a lot of other departments and areas, improve ambulance service, EMS, the dispatch, the roads and so many other areas by freeing up that money," Logsdon mentioned.
Residents may not see a difference in billing until July.
