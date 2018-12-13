Bullitt County, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jailhouse fight ended with three Bullitt County Corrections employees suspended.
Bullitt County Jailer Martha Knox said Sgt. Thomas Stotman is accused of punching an inmate last month. She said the inmate was intoxicated and had something in his system but couldn't release any other details.
Knox said Stotman was suspended without pay for one week, and two other employees, Capt. Haskel Farmer and Deputy Ricky Simmons, were suspended without pay for three days.
Knox said Farmer was suspended because he didn't handle the situation accordingly, and Simmons was suspended for not reporting the incident. She said both Farmer and Simmons witnessed it.
Knox is calling all of them veteran employees and said the internal investigation continues. The name of the inmate hasn't been released or the condition he was in.
WDRB News has requested the video of the incident.
