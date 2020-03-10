LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bullitt County Detention Center was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after several of the inmates became ill.
According to Bullitt County Detention Center Chief Deputy Carl Reesor, the lockdown took effect just before 8:30 a.m. Six inmates have a high fever, and several other are exhibiting flu-like symptoms.
Reesor says there may be as many as 40 sick inmates, with the illness spreading to four cells housing 10 inmates each.
Nurses are currently administering tests in an effort to identify the illness.
No one is allowed in or out of the facility.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.