BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three Bullitt County jail employees were suspended this month because of an incident where an employee punched an inmate in the face.
The incident on Nov. 21 left Zachary Foster with brain injuries. His attorney, Steve Romines, said he plans to file a lawsuit after the first of the year. He said more time is needed to gather more information for the case.
Video obtained through an Open Records Request shows Foster being brought into his cell before slipping and falling onto the floor. Documents say Foster admitted to taking Xanax. The jail's incident report says Foster flooded the cell with the toilet.
The video shows him talking to employees and trying to get their attention, but employees say he was told to step back from the door several times.
The report says Foster was agitated and refused any verbal commands, and when employees opened the door, they say Foster took an aggressive stance.
"He's acting like somebody who is detoxing..." Romines said. "They are loud. They do silly stuff, and there is one time he's beating his head against the wall. That's after he's assaulted. There is a lot of problems with what happened here."
Foster was charged with public intoxication and a drug charge.
Three employees were suspended without pay for the incident. Their suspension letters had them returning to work right after.
The jailer said a fourth employee seen in the video was not suspended because he was the only one who reported the incident.
