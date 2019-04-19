Bullitt County kindergartner opens lemonade stand to help police officers

HILLVIEW, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bullitt County kindergartner wants to help his community by opening a lemonade stand this weekend.
Oliver Witherington, 6, will sell cups of lemonade Saturday at a FiveStar in Hillview. His family said his inspiration came from seeing police helping others.
"All the profits, 100 percent, will go so he can purchase toys and give them to officers to put them in the back of their cruisers," said Rebekah Witherington, Oliver's grandmother.
She said her grandson wanted to help after seeing a photo of a Hillview police officer.
"(The officer) carries a bag of stuffed animals in the back of his car to comfort kids and get to know the kids in the neighborhood," Witherington said. "(Oliver) said, 'I want to do that.'"
He knows what that's like firsthand.
"I explained to him that when he was 3 years old and he ran away from home, one of the officers picked him up and gave him a bear to comfort him," she said.
"I hope they do the same thing that they did for me," Oliver said of the officers.
Saturday won't be Oliver's first time opening a lemonade stand. Last summer, it was a hit with first responders. He donated nearly $200 to help buy kids' toys for Christmas.
"I can't believe at six and a half, his servant's heart," Witherington said.
"That's why I want to grow up as a police (officer)," Oliver added.
The boy's acts of kindness make a bigger impact than he might know.
"The community sees that there is good," Witherington said. "Good over evil, good over bad, and that it is truly a community, and we do look out for each other here."
Oliver will be at the FiveStar at 155 Hillview Bvld. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.