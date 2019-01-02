LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Bullitt County residents call 911, a shortage of paramedics and EMTs means an ambulance isn't always immediately available. But new leaders in the county hope raising wages and eliminating mandatory overtime will help keep first responders on the job.
That change couldn't come soon enough for Capt. John Layman of Bullitt County EMS. After 38 years as a paramedic, he knows Bullitt County EMS needs to stop the bleeding.
"There's never enough of us," he said. "They get better-paying jobs and better benefits, so they're going to go where they are offered more."
Reports say the county's emergency services department lost 44 of its 72 full-time employees in just 16 months. Those who left were mostly paramedics and EMTs.
Layman said his colleagues who left can earn $4 to $8 more per hour working in neighboring departments in Jefferson County, while those who stay are forced into overtime to cover the losses, working 24-, and in some instances, 36-hour shifts just to meet the minimum staffing requirements.
"Nobody likes to be held against their will," Layman said. "I've worked this a long time and gone through mandatories, and it demoralizes you."
New leadership hopes to provide an antidote.
Judge Executive Jerry Summers takes office this week and said he's considering a $3 pay hike for first responders. It would raise the starting wage range to approximately $16.50 to $21.75 an hour depending on the position.
"We've become a training agency for other EMS agencies," Summers said "Fixing this is one of my top priorities."
Summers said he doesn't plan to use an ambulance tax to fund the raises.
"No, not right now," Summers said. "We're evaluating the entire process, whether it's billing collection or whatever it takes to get this done."
While Summers finds the approximately $400,000 needed for such a raise, Kenny Hardin, the new EMS director, is hitting the door with new rules on that mandatory overtime.
"Beginning the 7th of January, that is going to be out," Hardin said. "That is not going to be permitted to do: these double and triple shifts."
Layman said these changes are critical.
"Until we can at least match what's going on, this is the only way we can at least slow down the hemorrhage of personnel to other areas," he said.
Another part of the plan is getting the approvals needed to return KentuckyOne Health Medical Center Jewish South in Bullitt County back to a full-service hospital. Currently, the facility is only classified as an emergency room, so many patients are rushed by ambulance to Louisville. It takes a crew out of the mix to respond to 911 calls and creates delays as dispatcher have to ask for backup from other agencies to respond to the emergency.
