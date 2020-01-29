LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eight years ago, Kobe Bryant superfan, Trey York, met his idol Kobe Bryant. According to a report by LEX 18, York has cystic fibrosis and was given the opportunity to meet Bryant through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
"When he walked in I couldn't speak," York, a Bullitt County man, told LEX 18. "I was speechless."
York is a fighter, just like the Black Mamba, pushing the limits of what his doctors thought he could do. "I've made it 24 years, and I wasn't supposed to make it 12," York said. "It's pretty big to make it this far."
York says he employs the "Mamba mentality" to conquer his illness. He even wears that mentality on his "sleeve" by sporting a couple of Lakers and Bryant tattoos.
Now that Bryant is gone, York said he will cherish the memories he has of his idol forever, and that he will keep fighting, just like Bryant would want him to.
"I don't think the pain will ever go away, but Kobe wouldn't want you to sit here and sulk every day over him being gone," he said.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media and LEX 18. All Rights Reserved.