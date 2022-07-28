BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first day of school is nearly two weeks away, but some Bullitt County parents and school officials are already concerned about attendance.
While the county has plenty of school buses, there aren't enough drivers. Officials said if that doesn't change soon, it could be a problem for both the district and parents.
It's a problem that the school district has been dealing with for the last two years.
"I feel like COVID played a big factor in it. I can't explain it," said David Phelps, director of transportation for Bullitt County Schools. "I know everywhere I go, to the bank, to the restaurant, to the dentist's office, it seems like everybody's in a shortage."
Dorothy Marler, who has three children in Bullitt County Schools, said her plan is for all three to ride the bus to school could change before the first day.
Students go back to school on Aug. 10. District officials expect about 9,000 to ride the bus. But if there aren't enough drivers, parents will be responsible for transporting their children to and from school.
"Last year, when it got tight, sometimes we just had to put out 'this particular bus doesn't have a driver today,'" Phelps said.
Marler said two of her kids go to the school "right across the street," but the third goes to Bullitt Middle School, which is farther away and not within walking distance, so she'd have to take him herself.
"I don't think that's fair," she said. "If we can't get them to school, we can't get them to school."
Marler said her frustration over the issue has been building.
"You know, you get a text at 4:30 in the morning saying we don't have a bus driver, and you're already at work, then what are you gonna do? Your kid has to stay home," she said.
Phelps said he understands parents' frustration, but that there's a new class starting soon, and hopes the size of the bus doesn't scare people away.
"It's a lot to learn, but it becomes pretty easy. Driving the bus is one of the easy parts, I feel like, after you get over the initial part of learning it after a few weeks," he said.
Phelps said five or six more full-time drivers would be "a great help" and that the district is aggressively looking for drivers before school starts. They're also hoping to find 20 overall, including substitutes.
"We are trying to train and recruit. We do, fortunately, thankfully have some good applicants, but it's a process," Phelps said. "It's not hard to drive a bus, but there are a lot of little boxes you got to check and so it takes a few days or a few weeks to get the job done."
To apply for a job as a bus driver for the school district, click here. Applicants must have a high school diploma or their GED and be willing to obtain their commercial driver's license (CDL). Pay starts at $17.43 and goes up to $19.46 per hour.
Related Stories:
- 17 bus routes out of service in Bullitt County Tuesday as driver shortage continues
- Bullitt County school bus drivers say they're overworked, underpaid compared to nearby counties
- Bullitt County school bus drivers demand raises during pandemic
- Bullitt County Schools facing critical bus driver shortage
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.