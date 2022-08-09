SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Like other school districts around Kentucky and the U.S., Bullitt County Public Schools could use more drivers behind the wheels of its buses when the 2022-23 school year begins.
"We really would love to have 10 or 20 drivers," BCPS Transportation Director David Phelps said Tuesday, the day before classes start for the 2022-23 school year. "... I would love to have six or eight (Wednesday) ready to go."
BCPS has tried multiple strategies to adjust transportation services in response to the ongoing staffing crunch.
The district has consolidated routes, upped base pay for drivers by 3% to more than $17 per hour and introduced a new attendance bonus in hopes of enticing prospective drivers to the district and making work a bit easier for those on staff who will need to cover routes until the district hires more drivers and substitutes.
"In the old days, we would just hire a contractor to step in and pick up a couple routes," Phelps said. "Well, they've got the same problems we do, so there's none available. ... We've got an amazing core of bus drivers. I just wish there were a few more of them."
The district's bus driver shortage is exacerbated with fewer substitutes available to take routes during absences.
"It's very stressful, because you never know if you're going to be asked to do additional runs," said Leah Uyigue, a BCPS bus driver entering her third year on the job. "... Even like the people in the office — the trainers and stuff — are going to be driving routes every day just because we don't have enough people to cover it and we're trying to do our best to get the kids to school."
Uyigue said the shortage of drivers at BCPS has become enough of an issue at BCPS that drivers have been encouraged to pick up kids if there's enough room on board "even if they're not usually on our route."
"That's not something that we normally do, because, normally, we have enough drivers to cover every route," she said. "But this year, we just don't."
BCPS has added a new "bus finder" feature on its website. Families can enter their addresses and find out when their children should be picked up during morning bus runs.
"That's coming along," Phelps said. "It's getting more accurate as we work on it."
While the district and drivers work through transportation staffing issues, drivers like Uyigue hope students and families are patient during the first days of the 2022-23 school year.
"Just encourage your kids to be kind to the bus driver, and parents, be kind to the bus drivers. We're doing the best we can," she said. "... Bus drivers really do care about the kids. We definitely don't do this for the money."
"It's challenging times all around, but we've got people with really big heart," Phelps added. "... We're going to do our best to be as efficient as we can in difficult times."
