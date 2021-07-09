LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A portion of a highway in Bullitt County was renamed after long-serving law enforcement officer Lt. Scotty McGaha.
A dedication ceremony was held July 9 in the fiscal court room of the Bullitt County Courthouse as a new sign was unveiled. Now the stretch of Hwy. 44 between Bullitt Central High School and downtown Shepherdsville, has a new name: "Lieutenant Scotty McGaha Bullitt County Deputy Sheriff Memorial Highway."
In a Facebook post, McGaha's sister said state Rep. Russell Webber in the Kentucky General Assembly and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet made it happen.
McGaha was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, having served from 1968 to 1970 during the Vietnam War, before spending more than 38 years in law enforcement. He died in January 2020 after a heart attack. He was 69 years old.
