LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt County Public Schools has now joined Jefferson County Public Schools in asking the state to withdraw its request for the names of teachers who called out sick during recent sick outs.
Like JCPS, Bullitt County Public Schools had to cancel class recently because so many teachers called out sick to protest bills in Frankfort.
On Thursday night, Bullitt County Public Schools board members passed a resolution saying teachers are worried there will be retribution from the state if their names are turned over.
The board also says it's concerned the request by Commissioner of Education Wayne Lewis will have a negative impact on teacher morale and hurt the relationship between teachers and the superintendent.
Lewis has said no action will be taken against teachers, as long as there are no more work stoppages.
