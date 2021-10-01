LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt County school bus drivers said they're overworked and understaffed, and now, they're making some noise.
Drivers held a rally Friday as cars drove by, honking in support.
"We can't make a living on this," said Kim Thompson, a bus driver of more than 19 years. "We are at maximum crowded, the kids, COVID, everything else."
The shortage of drivers is nationwide issue.
"Safety is No. 1. Paychecks are No. 2," said Michelle Crenshaw, another Bullitt County driver. "Our hearts are full, but our wallets are very empty."
Drivers and other held up signs Friday morning in between bus runs in front of the Bullitt County Board of Education building in Shepherdsville.
"We're doing very unsafe jobs," Crenshaw said. "We are doing double and triple routes every day, because there's such a lack of drivers right now, and we just want to be compensated."
Bullitt County bus drivers said surrounding counties are paying their drivers more money.
"Jefferson County is getting paid close to $30 an hour, and they're getting a $200 incentive bonus for attendance," Crenshaw said. "We start out here at $16-something."
Bullitt County Schools Superintendent Jesse Bacon said the district has been working with drivers to discuss their concerns and how they can work together on solutions.
"We will continue those conversations after fall break," Bacon said. "The Board has taken immediate steps with the 2 actions on Monday. They approved the $50 attendance stipend that equates to an opportunity for an additional $1.25 - $150 per hour based on the individual drivers contract.
"The other was a $500 stipend for folks that are already on staff (teachers, coaches, custodians, other classified staff, etc.) to obtain a CDL B and fill in as a substitute when needed. This is to help get additional sub drivers. We look forward to working with the drivers to implement a mutually agreeable long term solution."
The district said the $50 attendance stipend equals a 6% raise.
"That's a smack in the face, and by the time you get done with taxes and stuff, if you get $30 out of that, you'll be lucky," Crenshaw said.
Drivers said they'll continue to make some noise, hoping they get the attention of the district and board members.
"We don't expect Jefferson County money, but we do expect what's fair," Crenshaw said.
